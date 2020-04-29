Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

San Antonio Alt-Country Singer Garrett T. Capps Reaches Finals in Shiner Music Showcase

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 12:10 PM

Not just content with having a song prominently placed on the Showtime series Billions, SA space cowboy Garrett T. Capps is now a finalist for the Shiner Showcase, a music contest sponsored by the iconic Texas beer brand.

The alt-country performer is pitted against Nashville's Wilson Brothers Band in the Showcase finals to decide who gets to open for the Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen on their "Hold My Beer and Watch This" tour. A custom Collings guitar is also part of the package.

The winner is determined by online vote, and the deadline is 8 p.m. Wednesday. (Yes, as in tonight.)

A quick look at Shiner's Facebook page shows Capps and the Wilson Brothers running nearly neck-and-neck, with plenty of fans sounding off in favor of each.



It's hard to fathom how well Capps' psych-informed, just-off-center C&W will go over with fans of the far more conventional RRB. But you can't deny it would be fun to see how it all plays out.

