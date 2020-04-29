Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

San Antonio Radio Station Energy 94.1 Hosting Virtual Music Fest This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 3:06 PM

click image San Antonio native Angel Cintron will be featured on this weekend's lineup - FACEBOOK / ANGEL CINTRON
  • Facebook / Angel Cintron
  • San Antonio native Angel Cintron will be featured on this weekend's lineup
Music festivals may be a bust this year, but a San Antonio radio station has got our backs.

On Saturday, SA's Energy 94.1 — "San Antonio's #2 Hit Music Station," according to its Facebook page — is bringing a music fest to the web with a livestream showcasing independent artists from around the world.

The station's Virtual Fest: Volume 1 will feature sets by seven artists, including Britney Holmes, Daj Jordan, Karena Sol, AJ Hernz, Chris Balderas, Riah Lena and San Antonio native Angel Cintron, who was set to play SXSW before its cancellation this year.

The virtual concert will stream on Facebook Live. Audience members will be able to tip the artists during their sets to help support them.



7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 2, Facebook, energy941.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Aztec Theatre's Couch Sessions Return for a Second Livestreamed Show This Weekend Read More

  2. Historic Austin Restaurant and Venue Threadgill's Permanently Closes Due to Coronavirus Read More

  3. San Antonio's Donella Drive Releases Trippy New Video for New Single 'Uncertainty of Now' Read More

  4. San Antonio Alt-Country Singer Garrett T. Capps Reaches Finals in Shiner Music Showcase Read More

  5. Stream Scene: SA Musicians Figuring Out How to Pivot to Virtual Performances During the Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation