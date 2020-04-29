Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

San Antonio's Donella Drive Releases Trippy New Video for New Single 'Uncertainty of Now'

San Antonio music fans need not cast their nets outside the city limits if they're hungry for new music.

Hard-edged prog rockers Donella Drive have dropped a brand spanking new video for a single released earlier this year, fittingly titled “Uncertainty of Now.”

Following up on its Bloomer EP, Donella Drive filmed the video with the help of Vision Tone Media and VIBES Event Center just before the citywide shutdown went into effect. The final product appeared on YouTube on April 19.

With a mix of psychedelic visuals, live shots of the guys jamming and old horror movie clips, clip is basically one big spooky celebration, although set in the spring instead of October.



While "Uncertainty of Now" has a consistent groove, the song changes pace a few times throughout for some proggy goodness that feels haunting, intense and fun all at the same time. Aidan Escalante’s polished vocals and semi-fuzzy guitar tones combine with bassist Andrew Salazar’s funky fills and drummer Steven Rodriguez’s syncopated rhythms for tune bound to inspire some serious head banging.


A behind-the-scenes clip showing the making of the video is also available on the band’s YouTube page.

