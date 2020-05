San Antonio Pop-Punk Outfit Roshii Kicks Off May with New Music

click to enlarge Ricky Alexander

The King of the Hill-inspired album art for Roshii's latest single

San Antonio's Roshii has dropped a brand spankin' new single.On the heels of their first album, which came outin April, Roshii has just released their newest track: “Greener Grass.” The single offers more of the Roshii you know and love with a fresh sound that lives up to its title.“This song really means a lot to us, we couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out,” the group said in a post on Facebook "Greener Grass" andare both available on Roshii's Bandcamp page. On Friday , Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share, so all proceeds from purchases made on the site will go to the artists.Roshii's discography is also available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music