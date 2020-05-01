Friday, May 1, 2020
San Antonio Pop-Punk Outfit Roshii Kicks Off May with New Music
Posted
By C. Mason
on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 1:59 PM
click to enlarge
-
Ricky Alexander
-
The King of the Hill-inspired album art for Roshii's latest single
San Antonio's Roshii has dropped a brand spankin' new single.
On the heels of their first album Boats
, which came out
in April, Roshii has just released their newest track: “Greener Grass.” The single offers more of the Roshii you know and love with a fresh sound that lives up to its title.
“This song really means a lot to us, we couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out,” the group said in a post on Facebook
.
"Greener Grass"
and Boats
are both available on Roshii's Bandcamp
page. On Friday
, Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share, so all proceeds from purchases made on the site will go to the artists.
Roshii's discography is also available to stream on Spotify
and Apple Music
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Spotify. Apple Music, Roshii, new single, new release, pop punk, support local bands, support local artists, new music, Ricky Alexander, Bandcamp, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.