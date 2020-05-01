Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 1, 2020

San Antonio Pop-Punk Outfit Roshii Kicks Off May with New Music

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge The King of the Hill-inspired album art for Roshii's latest single - RICKY ALEXANDER
  • Ricky Alexander
  • The King of the Hill-inspired album art for Roshii's latest single
San Antonio's Roshii has dropped a brand spankin' new single.

On the heels of their first album Boats, which came out in April, Roshii has just released their newest track: “Greener Grass.” The single offers more of the Roshii you know and love with a fresh sound that lives up to its title.



“This song really means a lot to us, we couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out,” the group said in a post on Facebook.

"Greener Grass" and Boats are both available on Roshii's Bandcamp page. On Friday, Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share, so all proceeds from purchases made on the site will go to the artists.


Roshii's discography is also available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Ten Essential San Antonio Artists to Support on Bandcamp While it Waives Revenue Share Read More

  2. San Antonio Radio Station Energy 94.1 Hosting Virtual Music Fest This Weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio's Donella Drive Releases Trippy New Video for New Single 'Uncertainty of Now' Read More

  4. San Antonio Alt-Country Singer Garrett T. Capps Reaches Finals in Shiner Music Showcase Read More

  5. Aztec Theatre's Couch Sessions Return for a Second Livestreamed Show This Weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation