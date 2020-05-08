NPR Music Shouts Out San Antonio Rapper Chris Conde on Twitter

"I woke up to a notification from NPR Music on Twitter and I couldn’t believe it!" Conde told the Current in a Facebook message.
"This was my second year submitting (I submitted once in 2017), and I was super stoked to get a little love from a rad platform like NPR."
"What I’m also grateful for is that them shouting out this particular song gave visibility to the QPOC narrative," he continued.
"'Growing up Gay' is about processing internalized homophobia and navigating my early years as a queer brown boy," he added. "I wrote it the week of the Pulse night club shooting because I felt like people were talking about the incident, talking about queer culture and not really understanding what gay pride really means and the journey. A lot of LGBTQ people have to walk through their own gay shame (because we’ve been conditioned by our families, society, religion to believe that there’s something wrong with us) before we walk into acceptance, love ourselves and finally celebrate that aspect of our lives. My queerness does not define me but it is something I celebrate."