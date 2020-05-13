Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

San Antonio River Walk Wraps Up Five-Week Digital Concert Series on Friday

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 11:52 AM

click image SA indie duo HoneyBunny performed on episode four of the concert series. - YOUTUBE / THE SAN ANTONIO RIVER WALK
  • YouTube / The San Antonio River Walk
  • SA indie duo HoneyBunny performed on episode four of the concert series.
Who ever said day drinking was a bad thing?

The Bud Light River Walk Concert Series — a collection of virtual concert performances that air Fridays at noon — makes cracking a cold one midday almost mandatory.



For the past month, the series has featured performances by high-quality SA musical acts with its final concert is scheduled for this Friday. We wish we could tell you who that is, but it hasn't been announced yet.

However, past performers have included indie duo HoneyBunny, jazzy poet Andrea Vocab Sanderson and Latin singer Patsy Torres, which hints at the quality of performers the series has landed.

There's plenty to be said for jamming out in house slippers, but that's not all the River Walk series has going for it. One of its chief goals is financially supporting local hospitality workers.

The series promotes the sale of Friends of the River Walk memberships, which include perks such as pre-sale ticket opportunities for downtown events, quarterly mixers and more.

All membership proceeds go to Culinaria's HospitALLity House Emergency Relief Fund, which provides aid to local bar, restaurant and hotel workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

But, if being a card-carrying member isn't your vibe, you can always donate to the fund directly.

Beer distributor Silver Eagle and Bud Light are also lending their support to the relief fund by matching up to $10,000 in donations to help reach a $20,000 goal.

And, for those who still have to attend work Friday or want to check out past performances, earlier concerts are up on the San Antonio River Walk's YouTube page.

12 p.m. Friday, May 15, Facebook, YouTube, sanantonioriverwalk.givingfuel.com.

