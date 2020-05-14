San Antonio-Tied Cowpunks the Hickoids Will Host Livestreamed Show to Benefit Austin's Lost Well

click to enlarge
There's been plenty of low-key, contemplative music shared over livestreams during the pandemic.
We can virtually guarantee cowpunk pioneers the Hickoids will be neither low-key nor contemplative on Friday when they perform their "Livestream from the Corn-Teen" from a studio somewhere north of us on Interstate 35.
What we can assure you, though, is that money the San Antonio-meets-Austin band raises as it plays live "behind virtual chicken wire" is going to a good cause. Donations made during the show will benefit the Lost Well, an Austin live music venue facing tough times during the pandemic.
The Lost Well emerged as a Central Texas mecca for fans of metal, punk and raw rock, presenting live variations of those genres four nights out of the week until quarantine restrictions closed its doors.
"Most great small venues are fueled by passion rather than money," Hickoids frontman Jeff Smith wrote in an email. "Real rock 'n' roll needs a real home in every city and The Lost Well is one of the very best examples of that sort of venue in Austin."
Smith urges viewers to "make the scene on your phone or computer screen" by logging in to the event's Facebook page
. The music and chaos get underway at 8 p.m.
