Monday, May 18, 2020

Organizers Cancel San Antonio's Selena XXV Tribute Concert Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge JOHN DYER
  • John Dyer
Some coronavirus-related event cancellations hurt worse than others.

Case in point: Q Productions has called off its Selena XXV Tribute Concert, which would have been the first time the event honoring the slain Tejano icon took place in San Antonio.



The day-long show featuring Pitbull and other Latin music stars was originally scheduled for May 9 at the Alamodome, but organizers announced in March they would push it back to an unspecified date. Now, they say the show won't happen at all.

“After carefully reviewing all the options during these challenging times, the decision has been made to cancel the Selena XXV Tribute Concert," Q Productions CEO Suzette Quintanilla said in a press release. "This decision did not come easy. The future is unpredictable, and we feel we cannot responsibly create an event of this magnitude for the fans. Thank you all for understanding."

For refunds, purchasers should visit Ticketmaster or the original point of purchase for their tickets, organizers said.

