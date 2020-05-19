Voice of San Antonio News Anchor Steve Spriester Lands On Hip-Hop Artist Future's New Album

Rapper Future during a concert appearance and anchor Steve Spriester in hip-hop regalia (sort of)
Just call him MC Sprie.
Longtime KSAT 12 anchor Steve Spriester has made an unexpected guest appearance on rapper Future's new album High Off Life.
A clip of Spriester's voice appears during an interlude roughly midway through the song “Ridin Strikers." The audio is taken from a 2014 report on a local bank robbery, according to KSAT's website.
"The police need your help in tracking down a suspect in a bank robbery this morning on the city’s north side," Spriester says during the track. "According to police, the suspect walked into the bank about nine this morning, went straight to one of the tellers, handed over a note that said ‘put money in bag.’”
Spriester told KSAT he learned about his unexpected guest appearance via Twitter.
"My kids are thrilled," he said. "They’re calling me 'Mr. Put Money in Bag.’"
