New Podcast Takes a Deep Dive Into Tejano Queen Selena's 1995 Murder

click image Facebook / Selena

A new podcast combines two hot button topics: Selena and true crime.South Texans know the beloved Queen of Tejano was shot by Yolanda Saldívar, her friend and the president of her fan club, in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.Now, shortly after the 25th anniversary of that incident, Vault Studios has launched a new podcast taking an in-depth look at Selena's story, the day of her murder and Saldívar's trial and sentencing., which premiered in early May, was produced in collaboration with multiple Texas news stations, including KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, KHOU in Houston and San Antonio's KENS5 . In the course of telling Selena's story, the podcast will feature new interviews, as well as unheard audio pulled from archival material.Four episodes of the podcast hosted by KIII-TV anchor Rudy Treviño are currently available, with new episodes dropping weekly.is available on Apple Podcasts Stitcher and other podcatchers.