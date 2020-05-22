Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 22, 2020

San Antonio Classic Country Band the Texases to Livestream from Lonesome Rose on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM

Brush off your boots and get ready to get your two-step on.

Classic country cover band the Texases will give a livestreamed concert from St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose on Saturday so we can jam out in our jammies while safe at home.



In addition to playing selections from its deep well of country hits — and unveiling a few new covers — the band will accept audience requests during the stream on Instagram Live.

And, naturally, the Texases will gladly accept tips via the band's website.

Free, 9-10 p.m. Saturday, May 23, Instagram Live, thelonesomerose.com.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

