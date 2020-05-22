Friday, May 22, 2020
San Antonio Classic Country Band the Texases to Livestream from Lonesome Rose on Saturday
By Deanna Wilson
on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM
Brush off your boots and get ready to get your two-step on.
Classic country cover band the Texases will give a livestreamed concert from St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose on Saturday so we can jam out in our jammies while safe at home.
In addition to playing selections from its deep well of country hits — and unveiling a few new covers — the band will accept audience requests during the stream on Instagram Live
.
And, naturally, the Texases will gladly accept tips via the band's website
.
Free, 9-10 p.m. Saturday, May 23, Instagram Live, thelonesomerose.com
.
