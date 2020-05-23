Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 23, 2020

San Antonio's Memorial Day Metalfest Going Ahead Sunday, Coronavirus Be Damned

Posted By on Sat, May 23, 2020 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge The band Decimate is one of the performers scheduled for this year's Memorial Day Metalfest. - FACEBOOK / DECIMATE
  • Facebook / Decimate
  • The band Decimate is one of the performers scheduled for this year's Memorial Day Metalfest.
Every so often, it's worth asking ourselves how much more metal San Antonio could possibly be. After all, this city earned a rep as Heavy Metal Capital of the World back in the '80s.

Now, a show scheduled for Sunday may have given us an unimpeachable answer to that question. And — with apologies to Nigel Tufnel of Spinal Tap — that answer is: "None more metal."



Despite a pandemic death toll that may soon top 100,000, a statewide lockdown of many performance venues and a 25% capacity limit on recently reopened bars, the Fifth Annual Memorial Day Metalfest will move ahead at Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue.

Unlike years past, when the Metalfest was a smorgasbord of regional extreme sounds, this year's 10-band bill is exclusively focused on South Texas acts, including All Stories End, Decimate and Pigweed. Apparently, it's also the first show for Fitzgerald's since the state cleared bars to reopen on Friday.

"We feel at this time when music scenes and communities are reeling from financial decimation, that the first show locally should be stocked with local/regional talent in order to heal and infuse much needed hope into the local music community," promoter FocusStar Media posted on the event's Facebook page.

Sure, we're curious whether the personnel alone for 10 bands is likely to eat up of 25% of Fitzgerald's capacity. We also wonder whether fans can strap on their masks tight enough to avoid losing them while headbanging. And we certainly hope folks get their rock on in a safe, socially distanced way.

In all cases, we're guessing metalheads are a resilient enough breed to figure it out. Carry on, San Antonio. Don't you ever change.

$10, Sunday, May 24, Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty Road, (210) 607-7007, fitzrockssa.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. New Podcast Takes a Deep Dive Into Tejano Queen Selena's 1995 Murder Read More

  2. Texas Country Artists Say Not Performing Live Feels Like Being a 'Penned Up Bull' Read More

  3. San Antonio Classic Country Band the Texases to Livestream from Lonesome Rose on Saturday Read More

  4. Nine Inch Nails Takes a Dig at 'Puking' Ted Cruz, Keeping Up an Old Feud with the Senator Read More

  5. Voice of San Antonio News Anchor Steve Spriester Lands On Hip-Hop Artist Future's New Album Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation