King William Association Hosts Second Virtual Concert, Featuring Henry Brun and the International Trio
By Kayla Padilla
on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 9:17 AM
Later this month, San Antonians can get their groove on with the next iteration of the King William Association's virtual concert series.
Slated for Saturday, June 14, the online performance — which will be streamed on Facebook — will feature Henry Brun and the International Trio.
The trio is comprised of Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican percussionist Henry Brun, acoustic guitarist Robert Garcia and bassist Martin Santiago. The international group's continental jazz combines South American, Mexican, Caribbean and European heritage.
Free, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, Facebook, kingwilliamculturalartsdistrict.com.
