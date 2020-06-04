Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 4, 2020

King William Association Hosts Second Virtual Concert, Featuring Henry Brun and the International Trio

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 9:17 AM

click image FACEBOOK / KING WILLIAM CULTURAL ARTS DISTRICT
  • Facebook / King William Cultural Arts District
Later this month, San Antonians can get their groove on with the next iteration of the King William Association's virtual concert series.

Slated for Saturday, June 14, the online performance — which will be streamed on Facebook — will feature Henry Brun and the International Trio.



The trio is comprised of Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican percussionist Henry Brun, acoustic guitarist Robert Garcia and bassist Martin Santiago. The international group's continental jazz combines South American, Mexican, Caribbean and European heritage.

Free, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, Facebook, kingwilliamculturalartsdistrict.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. On Pause: Live Music Is Slowly Returning to San Antonio, But Don’t Expect Concert Tours or Big Productions Until 2021 Read More

  2. Drive-In EDM Festival Will Zoom Into San Antonio at the End of June Read More

  3. Organizers Cancel San Antonio's Selena XXV Tribute Concert Due to Coronavirus Read More

  4. Back with a Vengeance: San Antonio’s Phonolux Rips Trump with Incendiary ‘Regime’ Song and Video Read More

  5. Nine Inch Nails Takes a Dig at 'Puking' Ted Cruz, Keeping Up an Old Feud with the Senator Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation