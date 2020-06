New Song Takes a Swipe at Ted Cruz for Becoming a Johnny-Come-Lately Country Music Fan

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Here's my song about Ted Cruz abandoning classic rock and becoming a country music fan on 9/11. @SentedCruz pic.twitter.com/M1cAFqwKj7 — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) June 5, 2020

Even though Sen. Ted Cruz professes to like music, musicians sure don't seem to like him.First, the acerbic Texas Republican got a telling-off in song form from Willie Nelson, then he became a repeated punching bag for Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor.And now country singer Vic Berger IV is tweaking the senator over his admission that he became a late-in-life C&W convert because rock music didn't respond to the 9/11 attacks with adequate jingoistic sentiment.A satirical new tune by Berger begins with a clip of Cruz on a talk show lamenting that rock musicians didn't engage in enough post-attack flag waving, so country became the new musical balm for his patriotic soul.A video for the song flashes unflattering pics of Cruz in cowboy boots and huntin' gear as the song sweeps into its catchy chorus of “My music tastes changed on 9/11, the rock and roll just couldn’t heal my wounds.”With another country artist not returning Cruz's love letter, we've got to wonder if another genre jump is in the works.Just a word of warning, Ted: we know a lot of musicians in plenty of other genres, and by and large, they're generally not a fan of politicians who try to cut arts funding and want to throw marijuana users in prison