Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 8, 2020

New Song Takes a Swipe at Ted Cruz for Becoming a Johnny-Come-Lately Country Music Fan

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Even though Sen. Ted Cruz professes to like music, musicians sure don't seem to like him.

First, the acerbic Texas Republican got a telling-off in song form from Willie Nelson, then he became a repeated punching bag for Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor.



And now country singer Vic Berger IV is tweaking the senator over his admission that he became a late-in-life C&W convert because rock music didn't respond to the 9/11 attacks with adequate jingoistic sentiment.

A satirical new tune by Berger begins with a clip of Cruz on a talk show lamenting that rock musicians didn't engage in enough post-attack flag waving, so country became the new musical balm for his patriotic soul.


A video for the song flashes unflattering pics of Cruz in cowboy boots and huntin' gear as the song sweeps into its catchy chorus of “My music tastes changed on 9/11, the rock and roll just couldn’t heal my wounds.”

With another country artist not returning Cruz's love letter, we've got to wonder if another genre jump is in the works.

Just a word of warning, Ted: we know a lot of musicians in plenty of other genres, and by and large, they're generally not a fan of politicians who try to cut arts funding and want to throw marijuana users in prison.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Drive-In EDM Festival Will Zoom Into San Antonio at the End of June Read More

  2. On Pause: Live Music Is Slowly Returning to San Antonio, But Don’t Expect Concert Tours or Big Productions Until 2021 Read More

  3. St. Mary's Strip Venue the Amp Room Deletes Its Twitter Account After Backlash for Pro-SAPD Post Read More

  4. New Podcast Takes a Deep Dive Into Tejano Queen Selena's 1995 Murder Read More

  5. Still Spinning: San Antonio Record Stores Strive to Stay Afloat During the COVID-19 Crisis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation