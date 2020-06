Fea to Play Second Live-Streamed Tribute Concert, This Time Honoring Mentor Joan Jett

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

For those who didn't get enough of Chicana punk quartet Fea during its recent live-streamed tribute to riot grrrl groundbreakers Bikini Kill, fret not. The SA-based band's got another tribute performance on the way — and, as with the previous, it will deliver the lyrics en español.Fea will perform a Thursday, June 18 show via the StageIt online platform , billing itself as Letty Fea y Los Corazones Negros.Those with even a rudimentary grasp of Spanish have likely figured out the group's performing a Spanish-language tribune to Joan Jett. It's also scheduled to play some of its own tunes, hold a Q&A and pay a birthday tribute to members Phanie Diaz and Sofi Lopez."You don’t want to miss the show!" Fea teases on Facebook. "Who knows who will be there?"Does that mean Jett herself?Consider it a possibility. After all, the legendary rocker has not only been a source of inspiration for the band but also a mentor. Fea released its sophomore albumlate last year on Jett’s Blackheart Records, and Jett championed Girl in a Coma, the outfit the Fea spun off from.The show will start at 9 p.m. CST and costs $5 to view. Information and virtual tickets are available online