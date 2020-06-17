Grammy-Nominated Cosmic Gate to Top Lineup of San Antonio's EDM Drive-In

click to enlarge
Grammy nominated German group Cosmic Gate and Austin duo Tritonal will headline San Anto's first ever
EDM Drive-In, which announced its full lineup Wednesday.
Henry Fong, Kristina Sky, Hook N Sling, LEMA, Coast Club, Projector, Katabolic and Blase will round out the two-night show, billed as a socially distanced drive-in rave at Freeman Coliseum.
The fest will mark Kristina Sky's first live performance, according to organizers. What's more, Tritonal, Blase, Projector and Henry Fong have been working on new material during quarantine. Meanwhile, Cosmic Gate — known for its energetic progressive-trance grooves — has already returned to the rave scene, recently performing in Miami.
Event organizer Electric Fiesta San Antonio said it's made safety its top priority, only allowing fans to dance in front of their cars with the people with whom they arrived. Face masks will also be mandatory for anyone exiting a vehicle.
And, yes, there will be bathrooms. Attendants will be disinfecting and cleaning the facilities throughout the event.
Keep in mind, your ride will also need to have a working FM radio to feel the bass.
"We welcome you with open arms to grab your family and friends to experience what we all have been missing for far too long ... each other," Electric Fiesta said in a press release.
$20-$50, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, edmdrivein.com.