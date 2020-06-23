Tuesday, June 23, 2020
San Antonio Airport Relaunches Live-Streamed Concert Series to Benefit Food Bank
Posted
By Kayla Padilla
on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 3:42 PM
click image
-
Facebook / San Antonio International Airport
The San Antonio Airport System is collaborating with local musicians to raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank with its newly relaunched SAT Live-Stream Concert Series.
On its Facebook page
, the airport is featuring a new artist every weekday for 34 days of live-streamed performances. Along with the online shows, the airport includes a link
to encourage viewers to donate to the Food Bank.
"There is a need in the community and this is one way for us to raise awareness and assist the San Antonio Food Bank," SAAS Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said in a statement.
So far, the airport has showcased blues guitarist Jamie Varela
and funky sax man Noah Peterson
, with more to come.
The streaming concerts are scheduled for 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through July 31, and will be accessible on Facebook
.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, San Antonio Airport System, SAAS, local musicians, local food bank, Facebook page, live-streaming, performers, Jaime Varela, Noah Peterson, San Antonio Food Bank, performances, donations, donate, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.