San Antonio Airport Relaunches Live-Streamed Concert Series to Benefit Food Bank

click image Facebook / San Antonio International Airport

The San Antonio Airport System is collaborating with local musicians to raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank with its newly relaunched SAT Live-Stream Concert Series.On its Facebook page , the airport is featuring a new artist every weekday for 34 days of live-streamed performances. Along with the online shows, the airport includes a link to encourage viewers to donate to the Food Bank."There is a need in the community and this is one way for us to raise awareness and assist the San Antonio Food Bank," SAAS Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said in a statement.So far, the airport has showcased blues guitarist Jamie Varela and funky sax man Noah Peterson , with more to come.The streaming concerts are scheduled for 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through July 31, and will be accessible on Facebook