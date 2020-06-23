Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

San Antonio Airport Relaunches Live-Streamed Concert Series to Benefit Food Bank

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 3:42 PM

The San Antonio Airport System is collaborating with local musicians to raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank with its newly relaunched SAT Live-Stream Concert Series.

On its Facebook page, the airport is featuring a new artist every weekday for 34 days of live-streamed performances. Along with the online shows, the airport includes a link to encourage viewers to donate to the Food Bank.



"There is a need in the community and this is one way for us to raise awareness and assist the San Antonio Food Bank," SAAS Director of Airports Jesus Saenz said in a statement.

So far, the airport has showcased blues guitarist Jamie Varela and funky sax man Noah Peterson, with more to come.

The streaming concerts are scheduled for 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through July 31, and will be accessible on Facebook.

