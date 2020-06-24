Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

'Something Resembling a Revolution’: Multi-faceted Musician Polly Anna Rocha Talks About the Meaning of Pride in 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / POLLY ANNA
  • Facebook / Polly Anna
Multi-hyphenate musician Polly Anna Rocha brings a lot more to the table than her dreampop bops. Rocha’s resume spans everything from comedy to lyric poetry.

With an EP slated for release this year, soon to be followed by a book that’s been years in the making, the prolific xicana artist is showing no signs of slowing down. An outspoken proponent of the Black Lives Matter movement, her activism includes using her talents to create music that reflects the current moment.



The Current caught up with Rocha over email to talk Pride, identity and the sea change that 2020 is bringing on both an individual and collective level.

So much of Pride is the celebration of one’s identity and self. Between the cancelation of traditional Pride celebrations and the current Black Lives Matter activism being met with violence, what is Pride to you right now? What do you think it will look like this year?

To me, Pride is the culmination of community and action. It’s a time to honor our queer history and celebrate the many facets of the LGBTQ community.
Pride is also a reminder never to stop fighting for progress and equality as our ancestors did.

That said, I think Pride month will look like a roaring season of protests, this year, rather than the usual festival. 

How do you feel your art impacts your community?

As a queer trans woman of color, I’d like to think my work has filled a gap in the local arts scene and hopefully opened the doors for others coming from similar backgrounds. I wanna show that trans women make music, we write poetry, we tell jokes. We’re dynamic artists, and I’m just one of so many amazing artists of trans experience that deserve the opportunity to share our talents. 

What are you working on now?

Since about April, I’ve been recording an EP of post punk-inspired dreampop songs to be released later this year, including the EP’s first single “Please Stay,” now available on streaming platforms.

Additionally, my debut poetry collection, which I’ve been working on since 2015, is set to come out some time next year.

What do you think your music will look like in the future? How do you think the events of 2020 will shape it?

The closer we get to something resembling a revolution, the greater the stakes are for artists to record and reflect the times. I’ve already started working on a series of protest songs inspired by this current wave of civil unrest. It’s impossible not to feel affected and inspired to use my music to speak out, and I’ll only continue to do so as time goes on. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Trio Raps About 'Putting Unity Back Into the Community' During a Flash Pearl Park Performance Read More

  2. San Antonio Airport Relaunches Live-Streamed Concert Series to Benefit Food Bank Read More

  3. Drive-In EDM Festival Will Zoom Into San Antonio at the End of June Read More

  4. San Antonio Folk-Rocker Brandon Padier Has a New Single and Album on the Way Read More

  5. Young, Gifted and Gay: Queer Rapper BabiBoi’s Confident and Club-Ready Sound Is Drawing National Attention Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation