Friday, June 26, 2020

San Antonio's The Holy Knives Collab with The Kills' Jamie Hince for New Remix

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE HOLY KNIVES
  • Courtesy of The Holy Knives
Alamo City-based The Holy Knives called in some indie rock royalty to zhuzh up title track from their latest EP.

The brotherly duo tapped The Kills' Jamie Hince to add his personal touch to "Always Gone" in a remix the band released on SoundCloud this week.



The Hince's touched-up version blends the antique with the ultramodern to create a melancholic song that sounds like that time a New York City busker caught a ride with some outlaws in the Chihuahuan Desert.

Hince plays on the nuances of the original tune by slightly speeding up the tempo of the track, dropping some sludgy vocals into the mix and throwing in backing beats reminiscent of those “lo-fi hip-hop beats to study to” YouTube videos for good measure.


The Always Gone EP and new remix are currently streaming on SoundCloud.

