King William Association's Next Livestreamed Concert to Feature Singer-Songwriter Rudi Harst

With historic King William Street as the backdrop, singer songwriter Rudi Harst will bring his folk-rock-calypso blend live to July’s King William Concert series on Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m.The King William Cultural Arts Association is streaming this and other performances over their Facebook and YouTube channels throughout the month.Harst has been writing music and performing across the United States and Europe since the 1980s. He considers himself a spiritual teacher whose music will “make your heart smile and spirit soar.”He and his wife Zet co-founded the interfaith organization Celebration Circle of San Antonio in 1992, for which he served as a spiritual director until May 2019.Harst’s performance is the third in this series of virtual concerts, which remain available on the King William Association’s YouTube channel to watch at any time. Prior performances featured Grammy Award-winning Henry Brun and the International Trio and the Josh Glenn Experiment.