Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Organizers Scrap Plans for San Antonio's Mala Luna Festival Over COVID-19 Concerns

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:16 PM

JAIME MONZON
  Jaime Monzon
Add San Antonio's five-year-old Mala Luna Festival to the list of musical events cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall event had emerged as a survivor amid a challenging music festival environment, dependably drawing top EDM and hip-hop acts including Rick Ross, Diplo and Lil Wayne.



However, on Wednesday, Mala Luna's organizers sent a brief email message saying they'd thrown in the towel on the fest's fifth installment out of health concerns for fans, artists, staff and vendors.

"We wanted so badly to be with you this October, but after much consideration and monitoring of the situation, it has become apparent that we cannot move forward as planned," they wrote.

"Please stay safe, healthy, and look out for each other!"

The organizers didn't say when the festival will return.

COURTESY OF MALA LUNA MUSIC FESTIVAL
  Courtesy of Mala Luna Music Festival

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

