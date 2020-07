Organizers Scrap Plans for San Antonio's Mala Luna Festival Over COVID-19 Concerns

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mala Luna Music Festival

Add San Antonio's five-year-old Mala Luna Festival to the list of musical events cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.The fall event had emerged as a survivor amid a challenging music festival environment , dependably drawing top EDM and hip-hop acts including Rick Ross, Diplo and Lil Wayne.However, on Wednesday, Mala Luna's organizers sent a brief email message saying they'd thrown in the towel on the fest's fifth installment out of health concerns for fans, artists, staff and vendors."We wanted so badly to be with you this October, but after much consideration and monitoring of the situation, it has become apparent that we cannot move forward as planned," they wrote."Please stay safe, healthy, and look out for each other!"The organizers didn't say when the festival will return.