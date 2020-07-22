SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Kerrville Folk Festival Cancels Due to COVID-19 and Seeks Donations to Stay Afloat

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 1:01 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / KERRFOLKFEST
  • Instagram / kerrfolkfest
Initially postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Kerrville Folk Festival has now been cancelled altogether.

The organizers are struggling to sustain the event after not putting it on in May as originally scheduled, KSAT reports. While the promoters are prepared to offer refunds to anyone who bought tickets, RV spaces and craft booths, they warned it would likely spell financial ruin if they're forced to refund everyone.



The event, which has run annually since 1972, draws around 30,000 people a year.

In a bid to prevent its demise, the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation (KFFF) is now soliciting donations.

"The KFFF Directors have donated their entire purchases back to the Festival and are hopeful that our community will do the same," the organization said in a statement provided to KSAT. "They are determined to do everything in their power to keep this festival intact. Our survival is dependent on raising $150,000 between now and the end of the year."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Fountains of Wayne: Stadium-Ready Pop Singer Wayne Holtz Is Back, And He Just Dropped — Get This — a Country Record Read More

  2. San Antonio Band Piñata Protest Revs Up National Exposure With Appearance on Monster Garage Read More

  3. Ӕternal Requiem’s Trek to Finland Yields Album, Documentary and Learning Experience Read More

  4. Man Petitions to Replace San Antonio's Christopher Columbus Statue With One of Christopher Cross Read More

  5. Trio Raps About 'Putting Unity Back Into the Community' During a Flash Pearl Park Performance Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation