Kerrville Folk Festival Cancels Due to COVID-19 and Seeks Donations to Stay Afloat

click image Instagram / kerrfolkfest

Initially postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Kerrville Folk Festival has now been cancelled altogether.The organizers are struggling to sustain the event after not putting it on in May as originally scheduled, KSAT reports. While the promoters are prepared to offer refunds to anyone who bought tickets, RV spaces and craft booths, they warned it would likely spell financial ruin if they're forced to refund everyone.The event, which has run annually since 1972, draws around 30,000 people a year.In a bid to prevent its demise, the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation (KFFF) is now soliciting donations."The KFFF Directors have donated their entire purchases back to the Festival and are hopeful that our community will do the same," the organization said in a statement provided to KSAT. "They are determined to do everything in their power to keep this festival intact. Our survival is dependent on raising $150,000 between now and the end of the year."