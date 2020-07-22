SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

San Antonio Band Piñata Protest Revs Up National Exposure With Appearance on Monster Garage

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PIÑATA PROTEST
  • Courtesy of Piñata Protest
Tex-Mex punk purveyors Piñata Protest aren't strangers to national media exposure. Even so, the band's pretty geared up for a forthcoming appearance on the resurrected cable hot rod show Monster Garage.

On Thursday, the San Antonio-based group will perform its song "Vato Perron" in Austin for inclusion in an upcoming episode of the Discovery Channel series.



Monster Garage, which had a successful 2002-2006 run, centers around celebrity gearhead Jesse James and friends transforming regular vehicles into "monster machines." And occasionally, a little live music gets thrown in for good measure.

"We've been on TV shows before, but this one definitely has the biggest reach," said Alvaro Del Norte, the band's singer and accordionist. "It's watched all over the world, from what I understand."

The episode is part of a relaunch for the program and will feature James and other experts building a custom ride that can exceed 200 miles per hour. It's unclear when the installment will air, however, since the pandemic has thrown a wrench into the show's schedule.

The resurrection comes ten or so years after James' image took a public pummelingincluding from ex-wife Sandra Bullock — over a photo he took giving a Nazi salute while wearing an SS officer's hat.

Monster Garage producer James Barcenas said the inclusion of Piñata Protest in the new season came at the behest of James himself. After Baracenas showed him an Instagram clip of the band, the host said he was familiar with their work and thought they'd make an ideal fit.

"Jesse loved their energy," he said. "He felt they were very Monster Garage-esque."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign Up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

