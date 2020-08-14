Friday, August 14, 2020
American Idol Will Hold Open Texas Auditions Via Zoom on Saturday, August 22
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM
Here's good news for anyone who ever wanted to be on American Idol
but could never get past the butterflies to show up for an in-person audition: the singing contest's next Texas open audition is via Zoom.
That's right — due to the pandemic, the long-running reality TV competition is shifting into cyberspace for Idol Across America
, its first-ever live virtual search. Texas auditions for the nationwide contest will take place on the Zoom Saturday, August 22.
Idol
's virtual sing-off will culminate with an “Idol Across America” virtual tour that includes stops in every state.
Those clearing their throats and singing scales in anticipation can head to American Idol's website
for more info on how to audition.
