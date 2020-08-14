VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 14, 2020

American Idol Will Hold Open Texas Auditions Via Zoom on Saturday, August 22

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / @AMERICANIDOL
  • Twitter / @AmericanIdol
Here's good news for anyone who ever wanted to be on American Idol but could never get past the butterflies to show up for an in-person audition: the singing contest's next Texas open audition is via Zoom.

That's right — due to the pandemic, the long-running reality TV competition is shifting into cyberspace for Idol Across America, its first-ever live virtual search. Texas auditions for the nationwide contest will take place on the Zoom Saturday, August 22.



Idol's virtual sing-off will culminate with an “Idol Across America” virtual tour that includes stops in every state.

Those clearing their throats and singing scales in anticipation can head to American Idol's website for more info on how to audition.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Metallica to Play Live Show Streamed to Drive-In Theaters, Including Two in San Antonio Area Read More

  2. Von Economo’s Debut Delivers Bite-Sized Morsels of Hook-Laden Art Rock Read More

  3. San Antonio Band Piñata Protest Revs Up National Exposure With Appearance on Monster Garage Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation