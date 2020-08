American Idol Will Hold Open Texas Auditions Via Zoom on Saturday, August 22

click to enlarge Twitter / @AmericanIdol

Here's good news for anyone who ever wanted to be onbut could never get past the butterflies to show up for an in-person audition: the singing contest's next Texas open audition is via Zoom.That's right — due to the pandemic, the long-running reality TV competition is shifting into cyberspace for, its first-ever live virtual search. Texas auditions for the nationwide contest will take place on the Zoom Saturday, August 22.'s virtual sing-off will culminate with an “Idol Across America” virtual tour that includes stops in every state.Those clearing their throats and singing scales in anticipation can head to American Idol's website for more info on how to audition.