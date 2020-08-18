Tuesday, August 18, 2020
San Antonio Music Store Reboots Concert Series With Virtual Show From Garrett T. Capps, Others
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 3:15 PM
Garrett T. Capps
San Antonio's Dellview Music launched its intimate Little Stage concerts in August of 2019, but was forced to halt the monthly series when COVID-19 hit U.S. shores in March.
Now, the proprietors of the 56-year-old instrument shop have rebooted the intimate performance series as a virtual show.
The first installment will take place Wednesday, August 19, with C&W iconoclast Garrett T. Capps, mother-son duo Sylvia and Matt Kirk and veteran singer-songwriter Claude “Butch” Morgan. Dellview owners Andrew Walker and Nick Visser will open the show with their harmony duo Midwest Armadillo.
The music will run 7-9 p.m. and is accessible via Dellview's Facebook page
.
