VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

San Antonio Music Store Reboots Concert Series With Virtual Show From Garrett T. Capps, Others

Posted By on Tue, Aug 18, 2020 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge Garrett T. Capps - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • Garrett T. Capps
San Antonio's Dellview Music launched its intimate Little Stage concerts in August of 2019, but was forced to halt the monthly series when COVID-19 hit U.S. shores in March.

Now, the proprietors of the 56-year-old instrument shop have rebooted the intimate performance series as a virtual show.



The first installment will take place Wednesday, August 19, with C&W iconoclast Garrett T. Capps, mother-son duo Sylvia and Matt Kirk and veteran singer-songwriter Claude “Butch” Morgan. Dellview owners Andrew Walker and Nick Visser will open the show with their harmony duo Midwest Armadillo.

The music will run 7-9 p.m. and is accessible via Dellview's Facebook page.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Sunny Days: Brooklyn label Releasing Tribute Album to West Side Soul Pioneer Sunny Ozuna Read More

  2. Metallica to Play Live Show Streamed to Drive-In Theaters, Including Two in San Antonio Area Read More

  3. American Idol Will Hold Open Texas Auditions Via Zoom on Saturday, August 22 Read More

  4. Fountains of Wayne: Stadium-Ready Pop Singer Wayne Holtz Is Back, And He Just Dropped — Get This — a Country Record Read More

  5. Bill Lobbied for by San Antonio Club Owners Would Offer $10B to Support Shuttered Music Venues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation