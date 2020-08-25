San Antonio's Lonesome Lounge Sessions Reborn as Virtual Concert Series Through TPR

click to enlarge
The Lonesome Lounge Sessions — the intimate concert series that brought together music venue the Lonesome Rose with Texas Public Radio and vintage store Period Modern — is back.
After being shelved during the pandemic, the singer-songwriter showcase has been rebooted as a set of every-other-weekly concerts streamed on TPR's Facebook page
.
While the original sessions featured national and regional touring acts, the revamped Lonesome Lounge: Local Sessions will focus on San Antonio-area artists because, well, folks just aren't hitting the road right now. Conjunto treasure Santiago Jimenez Jr. kicked off the rebooted series earlier this month, and will be followed by R&B artist Alyson Alonzo next week.
The Local Sessions will premiere on the TPR's Facebook page on the following dates, running from 7-7:30 p.m.:
- Monday, August 31: Alyson Alonzo
- Monday, September 14: Los #3 Dinners
- Monday, September 28: Mr. Pidge
- Monday, October 12: Tony Romero & The Spiders
- Monday, October 26: Kathryn Legendre
TPR is also releasing videos from previous Lonesome Lounge Sessions via Facebook Live-Premiere and on TPR.org
on alternating weeks. The next four will be available on the following dates and run 7-7:30 p.m.:
- Monday, September 7: Erika Wennerstrom
- Monday, September 21: Robert Ellis
- Monday, October 5: Bill Callahan
The Lonesome Lounge: Local Sessions was made possible by a grant from The National Endowments for The Arts, CARES Act Fund.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.