Thomas J. Henry's Daughter and Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Are Now Engaged

Model — and daughter of extravagantly wealthy San Antonio personal injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry — Maya Henry is now engaged to pop star and former One Direction member Liam Payne.U.K. rag broke the story Thursday with paparazzi photos of Payne and Henry leaving a swanky London restaurant, the latter now sporting a massive engagement ring worth a reported £3 million.That's nearly $4 million in U.S. doll hairs, by the by.The couple has reportedly been dating for two years, but the relationship was only made public last fall.As news outlets confirmed the pair's forthcoming nuptials and Twitter lost its damn mind . Payne's former bandmate Harry Styles congratulated him by replying to a freshly relevant nine-year-old tweet of Payne's."Congrats on your engagement, brother. Love, H," Styles posted in reply to Payne's 2011 missive of "I can promise I am not engaged this I can promise you. I'm only 17 I love green beans."Meanwhile, the elder Henry may be breathing a sigh of relief at the timing of the engagement reveal — just last month, a judge denied his request to keep the proceedings of his contentious divorce from his wife Azteca Henry closed to the public.