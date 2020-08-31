No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 31, 2020

Intocable Postpones Drive-In Concert at Freeman Coliseum to September

Posted By on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / INTOCABLE
  • Facebook / Intocable
Tejano-Norteño band Intocable's drive-in concert at Freeman Coliseum, originally planned for this past Sunday, hit a hurricane-sized snag last week.

On Thursday, the band announced on social media that it was postponing the planned concert due to the conversion of Freeman's parking lot into a makeshift hospital for evacuee patients fleeing Hurricane Laura.



The concert is now slated to take place on Saturday, September 19. Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new date, and anyone that missed out on the originally scheduled performance can still buy tickets online.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Metallica's San Antonio Drive-In Concert Worked on Some Levels But Couldn't Capture Live Energy Read More

  2. Ted Nugent Wants List of All U.S. Deaths From Past 5 Years to Show 'Chinese Communist Virus' Numbers Are Fake Read More

  3. Thomas J. Henry's Daughter and Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Are Now Engaged Read More

  4. Riley Gale, Vocalist for Dallas-Based Metal Act Power Trip, Has Died at age 34 Read More

  5. Tex-Mex Act Intocable Schedules San Antonio Drive-In Concert for Sunday, August 30 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation