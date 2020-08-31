Monday, August 31, 2020
Intocable Postpones Drive-In Concert at Freeman Coliseum to September
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Aug 31, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Tejano-Norteño band Intocable's drive-in concert at Freeman Coliseum, originally planned
for this past Sunday, hit a hurricane-sized snag last week.
On Thursday, the band announced
on social media that it was postponing the planned concert due to the conversion of Freeman's parking lot into a makeshift hospital for evacuee patients fleeing Hurricane Laura.
The concert is now slated to take place on Saturday, September 19. Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new date, and anyone that missed out on the originally scheduled performance can still buy tickets online
