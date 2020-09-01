Alamo City Native Nick Garza Teams Up with Garrett T. Capps for Puro San Antonio Single

click to enlarge
In San Antonio, we have a huge love — some may say a troubling obsession — for Tex-Mex food. Many locals also enjoy putting on their Western wear and dancing to good ol' country music.
San Antonio native singer-songwriter Nick Garza's new single, "Take Me Down To San Antonio (The Tex-Mex In Me)," combines the two in spot-on aural representation of the puro San Antonio life.
"Take Me Down To San Antonio" is Garza's follow-up to his debut single, "Muchacha," which features legendary singer Augie Meyers and Grammy-winning group Los Texmaniacs.
In this chill, upbeat blend of progressive C&W and Western swing, Garza is joined by drummer Josh Halpern, bassist Gary Calhoun James, pianist Sam Rives and fiddler Eddie Dickerson. Garrett T. Capps — known for “Born in San Antone,” which was featured on the Showtime series Billions
— lends his voice for harmony and a verse of his own while Max Baca of Los Texmaniacs rounds out the mix with his percussive bajo sexto.
Garza is inspired by musical styles including progressive and outlaw country, old-time folk, Tex-Mex conjunto and Western swing. He writes songs that blend the modern experience with Texas' rich musical heritage, describing his newest project as "a natural progression for a seventh-generation Texan."
“It’s a pull up a lawn chair, crack a can and join in the moment kinda song," Garza said in a press release. "A tune that pays homage to my birthplace, its culture, and one of its most important exports — Tex-Mex food.”
Garza is also a founding member of Hello Wheels, an Austin stomp-folk group whose upcoming album Heartbreak and Enchiladas
is slated for release later this year.
"Take Me Down To San Antonio (The Tex-Mex In Me)" is now streaming on Spotify
and Apple Music
.
