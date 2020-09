Alamo City Native Nick Garza Teams Up with Garrett T. Capps for Puro San Antonio Single

click to enlarge Courtesy of Nick Garza

In San Antonio, we have a huge love — some may say a troubling obsession — for Tex-Mex food. Many locals also enjoy putting on their Western wear and dancing to good ol' country music.San Antonio native singer-songwriter Nick Garza's new single, "Take Me Down To San Antonio (The Tex-Mex In Me)," combines the two in spot-on aural representation of the puro San Antonio life."Take Me Down To San Antonio" is Garza's follow-up to his debut single, "Muchacha," which features legendary singer Augie Meyers and Grammy-winning group Los Texmaniacs.In this chill, upbeat blend of progressive C&W and Western swing, Garza is joined by drummer Josh Halpern, bassist Gary Calhoun James, pianist Sam Rives and fiddler Eddie Dickerson. Garrett T. Capps — known for “Born in San Antone,” which was featured on the Showtime series Billions — lends his voice for harmony and a verse of his own while Max Baca of Los Texmaniacs rounds out the mix with his percussive bajo sexto.Garza is inspired by musical styles including progressive and outlaw country, old-time folk, Tex-Mex conjunto and Western swing. He writes songs that blend the modern experience with Texas' rich musical heritage, describing his newest project as "a natural progression for a seventh-generation Texan."“It’s a pull up a lawn chair, crack a can and join in the moment kinda song," Garza said in a press release. "A tune that pays homage to my birthplace, its culture, and one of its most important exports — Tex-Mex food.”Garza is also a founding member of Hello Wheels, an Austin stomp-folk group whose upcoming albumis slated for release later this year."Take Me Down To San Antonio (The Tex-Mex In Me)" is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music