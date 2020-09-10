No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Bond's 007 Rock Bar Throwing BBQ Plate Sale, Raffle Fundraiser to Weather COVID Closure

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM

click image Bond's remains closed to the public as the coronavirus crisis continues. - FACEBOOK / BONDS ROCK BAR
  • Facebook / Bonds Rock Bar
  • Bond's remains closed to the public as the coronavirus crisis continues.
Downtown metal music venue Bond’s 007 Rock Bar is hosting a barbecue plate sale and raffle fundraiser to help it ride out the extended COVID-19 closure.

The Saturday, September 19 benefit will include plate sales of pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a soda for $8.



The $5-a-ticket raffle give rockers a chance to win eight different prizes: two bags of Iron Maiden merch plus six beer signs, each of which will have a small Bond’s merch bucket thrown in as well.

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, September 19, Bond's 007 Rock Bar, 450 Soledad St., (210) 225-0007, facebook.com/BONDS007ROCKBAR.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Jason Kane & the Jive’s Soggy Noggin Delivers a Retro-Rock Blast Free of the Usual Cliches Read More

  2. Metallica Refunding $50 to San Antonio Drive-In Concert Attendees Over Missing Footage Read More

  3. Socially Distanced Rave EDM Drive-In Returning to San Antonio on Halloween Weekend Read More

  4. Intocable Postpones Drive-In Concert at Freeman Coliseum to September Read More

  5. Metallica's San Antonio Drive-In Concert Worked on Some Levels But Couldn't Capture Live Energy Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation