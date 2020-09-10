Thursday, September 10, 2020
Bond's 007 Rock Bar Throwing BBQ Plate Sale, Raffle Fundraiser to Weather COVID Closure
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM
click image
-
Facebook / Bonds Rock Bar
-
Bond's remains closed to the public as the coronavirus crisis continues.
Downtown metal music venue Bond’s 007 Rock Bar is hosting a barbecue plate sale
and raffle fundraiser to help it ride out the extended COVID-19 closure.
The Saturday, September 19 benefit will include plate sales of pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a soda for $8.
The $5-a-ticket raffle
give rockers a chance to win eight different prizes: two bags of Iron Maiden merch plus six beer signs, each of which will have a small Bond’s merch bucket thrown in as well.
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, September 19, Bond's 007 Rock Bar, 450 Soledad St., (210) 225-0007, facebook.com/BONDS007ROCKBAR.
