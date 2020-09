San Antonio-born Christopher Cross says he was paralyzed by COVID-19, re-learning to walk

click to enlarge Instagram / @itsmrcross

A photo musician Christopher Cross posted in late May during his recovery from COVID-19 and Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

After coming down with COVID-19 this spring , San Antonio-born soft rocker Christopher Cross revealed on his Instagram account that he's still struggling to overcome his health crisis.In a post shared with followers on Wednesday, Cross said his COVID-19 infection introduced another ailment, Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), which causes paralysis and can require a year or more for even a partial recovery. He recently graduated from a wheelchair to using a walker or cane."As too many of us know, the road to recovery from COVID and its horrible consequences is a long, tough journey," Cross wrote. "I’m grateful for my care team, especially my physical therapist, who has helped me to build strength and walk again."Even, so Cross said GBS left his legs weakened and that he's endured months of pain. He's also dealing with intense fatigue.Cross, who now resides in Austin, was born in San Antonio in 1951 and graduated from Alamo Heights High School. He's primarily known for an early '80s string of yacht rock hits including "Sailing," "Ride Like the Wind" and "Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)."In his post, Cross said playing the guitar daily has been part of his healing process, adding that he hopes to begin performing again next year."To be honest, I get frustrated and depressed about it all," he wrote. "That being said, I realize I am lucky to have survived COVID-19 and be on the mend from GBS. Most of all, I am blessed to have the love and support of many people."