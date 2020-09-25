No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 25, 2020

San Antonio's Esperanza Center presenting virtual concert by Azul Barrientos this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 3:15 PM

Azul Barrientos - COURTESY PHOTO / LISTEN
  • Courtesy Photo / Listen
  • Azul Barrientos
San Antonio's Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will present a livestreamed concert and cooking lesson this weekend showcasing the music and food of Baja California Sur.

The performance is the latest in the Noche Azul series featuring artist in residence Azul Barrientos, who specializes in Latin and Afro Latin styles of music and frequently addresses social justice issues in her lyrics.



For this installment, Barrientos will focus on songs by Conchita Bulnes and "pieces that complement the island mood that Baja California Sur provides," according to a statement from Esperanza. Musicians Aaron Prado, George Prado, Andrew Bergmann and Emilio Alvarez will accompany her.

The event will also include a cooking demonstration by chef Cristina Kiewek of the restaurants NIM and Azul Marino in La Paz, Baja California Sur. She'll prepare ceviche a la Mexicana.

8 p.m. Saturday, September 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, YouTube and Facebook, esperanzacenter.org.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-born Christopher Cross says he was paralyzed by COVID-19, re-learning to walk Read More

  2. Ted Nugent Wants List of All U.S. Deaths From Past 5 Years to Show 'Chinese Communist Virus' Numbers Are Fake Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Heartless the Monster Moves Beyond Hip-Hop and into Pop for New Single Read More

  4. Thomas J. Henry's Daughter and Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Are Now Engaged Read More

  5. Intocable Postpones Drive-In Concert at Freeman Coliseum to September Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation