San Antonio's Esperanza Center presenting virtual concert by Azul Barrientos this weekend

San Antonio's Esperanza Peace & Justice Center will present a livestreamed concert and cooking lesson this weekend showcasing the music and food of Baja California Sur.
The performance is the latest in the Noche Azul series featuring artist in residence Azul Barrientos, who specializes in Latin and Afro Latin styles of music and frequently addresses social justice issues in her lyrics.
For this installment, Barrientos will focus on songs by Conchita Bulnes and "pieces that complement the island mood that Baja California Sur provides," according to a statement from Esperanza. Musicians Aaron Prado, George Prado, Andrew Bergmann and Emilio Alvarez will accompany her.
The event will also include a cooking demonstration by chef Cristina Kiewek of the restaurants NIM and Azul Marino in La Paz, Baja California Sur. She'll prepare ceviche a la Mexicana.
8 p.m. Saturday, September 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, YouTube and Facebook, esperanzacenter.org.
