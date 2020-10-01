No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Paper Tiger apologizes for tweet that said asking about safety at live shows is a 'stupid f—king question'

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 10:51 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / PAPERTIGERSATX
  • Instagram / papertigersatx
San Antonio's Paper Tiger got itself in hot water on Twitter Wednesday after announcing the resumption of live music at the venue.

The club announced its first scheduled performance since the onset of the pandemic, a concert by San Antonio's The Texases on Saturday, October 3, in a short tweet.



In a now-deleted series of replies, user @cessssarrr responded "Plague shows" and asked, "How will the social distance procedures be applied?"

When another user, @guch42069, pointed out that @cessssarrr had asked "a fair question" in another reply, the venue responded, "No, it's a stupid fucking question but thank you."

Paper Tiger's tweet has since been deleted.

Deciding that wasn't enough, the Paper Tiger also quote-retweeted one of @cessssarrr's now-deleted responses to say, "Keep your sad-cat ass at home then Cesar."

click image A screenshot by @readartman shows the full exchange prior to the deletion of several tweets by both @paperrtigersatx and @cessssarrr - TWITTER / READARTMAN
  • Twitter / readartman
  • A screenshot by @readartman shows the full exchange prior to the deletion of several tweets by both @paperrtigersatx and @cessssarrr
Unsurprisingly, the club's online pushback didn't go over well.


When angry responses from locals started pouring in, the venue switched to damage control, mostly done via quote-retweeting other users.

"OMG DUDES. I get that everyone is on-edge but OF COURSE we’ll mandate social distancing, masks unless seated, table service only, outdoor area only, low capacity," it said in its first attempt at an apology.

"(All of this is in the posted link) (Sorry my crass humor didn’t work this time, I’ll do better)," the tweet continued.


Eight minutes later, the venue followed up with a second apologetic tweet.

"I’m taking the deserved L here. It was a stupid tweet and I’ll own it," it reads. "As we start back to doing shows we will always take big precautions and make sure they’re as safe as they can be."


Paper Tiger also provided more details regarding its pandemic safety protocols, which include only holding shows on its courtyard stage, which is outdoors.

While some were satisfied with the venue's mea culpa, for many the apology wasn't enough.

"Wanna apologize to @cessssarrr for calling him out because he cares more about customer safety than you or would that be too much for one day?" @readartman replied.

User @tokyo_terror_ didn't mince words: "sorry sweaty, it’s the unprofessionalism and rudeness for me. no one should call a question 'fucking stupid' that raises legitimate health concerns."

On a separate thread, @chrisiwest threw down the gauntlet.

"Let’s just white rabbit paper tiger," he tweeted.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Act that includes $10 billion in relief for independent music venues introduced in U.S. House Read More

  2. San Antonio-born Christopher Cross says he was paralyzed by COVID-19, re-learning to walk Read More

  3. Bond's 007 Rock Bar Throwing BBQ Plate Sale, Raffle Fundraiser to Weather COVID Closure Read More

  4. Jason Kane & the Jive’s Soggy Noggin Delivers a Retro-Rock Blast Free of the Usual Cliches Read More

  5. San Antonio's Esperanza Center presenting virtual concert by Azul Barrientos this weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation