Paper Tiger apologizes for tweet that said asking about safety at live shows is a 'stupid f—king question'

When they get shut down for causing a covid spike 🤧— plan b distributor (@sovietbabey) September 30, 2020
welp now it’s fuck the paper tiger i guess https://t.co/rNDyE2a3AW— *✿jenelle✿* (@luneetsol) September 30, 2020
You’re right.— Paper Tiger (@papertigersa) September 30, 2020
OMG DUDES. I get that everyone is on-edge but OF COURSE we’ll mandate social distancing, masks unless seated, table service only, outdoor area only, low capacity.
(All of this is in the posted link)
(Sorry my crass humor didn’t work this time, I’ll do better) https://t.co/LqyppSW5I6
I’m taking the deserved L here. It was a stupid tweet and I’ll own it.— Paper Tiger (@papertigersa) September 30, 2020
As we start back to doing shows we will always take big precautions and make sure they’re as safe as they can be.
Let’s just white rabbit paper tiger iykwim— west (@chrisiwest) September 30, 2020
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.