Paper Tiger apologizes for tweet that said asking about safety at live shows is a 'stupid f—king question'

click image Instagram / papertigersatx

click image Twitter / readartman

A screenshot by @readartman shows the full exchange prior to the deletion of several tweets by both @paperrtigersatx and @cessssarrr

When they get shut down for causing a covid spike 🤧 — plan b distributor (@sovietbabey) September 30, 2020

welp now it’s fuck the paper tiger i guess https://t.co/rNDyE2a3AW — *✿jenelle✿* (@luneetsol) September 30, 2020

You’re right.



OMG DUDES. I get that everyone is on-edge but OF COURSE we’ll mandate social distancing, masks unless seated, table service only, outdoor area only, low capacity.



(All of this is in the posted link)



(Sorry my crass humor didn’t work this time, I’ll do better) https://t.co/LqyppSW5I6 — Paper Tiger (@papertigersa) September 30, 2020

I’m taking the deserved L here. It was a stupid tweet and I’ll own it.



As we start back to doing shows we will always take big precautions and make sure they’re as safe as they can be. — Paper Tiger (@papertigersa) September 30, 2020

Let’s just white rabbit paper tiger iykwim — west (@chrisiwest) September 30, 2020

San Antonio's Paper Tiger got itself in hot water on Twitter Wednesday after announcing the resumption of live music at the venue.The club announced its first scheduled performance since the onset of the pandemic, a concert by San Antonio's The Texases on Saturday, October 3, in a short tweet In a now-deleted series of replies, user @cessssarrr responded "Plague shows" and asked, "How will the social distance procedures be applied?"When another user, @guch42069, pointed out that @cessssarrr had asked "a fair question" in another reply, the venue responded, "No, it's a stupid fucking question but thank you."Paper Tiger's tweet has since been deleted.Deciding that wasn't enough, the Paper Tiger also quote-retweeted one of @cessssarrr's now-deleted responses to say, "Keep your sad-cat ass at home then Cesar."Unsurprisingly, the club's online pushback didn't go over well.When angry responses from locals started pouring in , the venue switched to damage control, mostly done via quote-retweeting other users."OMG DUDES. I get that everyone is on-edge but OF COURSE we’ll mandate social distancing, masks unless seated, table service only, outdoor area only, low capacity," it said in its first attempt at an apology."(All of this is in the posted link) (Sorry my crass humor didn’t work this time, I’ll do better)," the tweet continued.Eight minutes later, the venue followed up with a second apologetic tweet "I’m taking the deserved L here. It was a stupid tweet and I’ll own it," it reads. "As we start back to doing shows we will always take big precautions and make sure they’re as safe as they can be."Paper Tiger also provided more details regarding its pandemic safety protocols, which include only holding shows on its courtyard stage, which is outdoors.While some were satisfied with the venue's mea culpa, for many the apology wasn't enough."Wanna apologize to @cessssarrr for calling him out because he cares more about customer safety than you or would that be too much for one day?" @readartman replied User @tokyo_terror_ didn't mince words : "sorry sweaty, it’s the unprofessionalism and rudeness for me. no one should call a question 'fucking stupid' that raises legitimate health concerns."On a separate thread, @chrisiwest threw down the gauntlet."Let’s just white rabbit paper tiger," he tweeted