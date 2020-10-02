No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 2, 2020

San Antonio's Carver presenting live-streamed jazz series with regional favorites

Posted By on Fri, Oct 2, 2020

San Antonio's Little Carver Civic Center is livestreaming a virtual jazz performance series this fall showcasing local and regional favorites.

The South Texas Jazz Project Music Series is a collection of three live performances accompanied by interviews with the musicians. The event is presented by the Carver Community Cultural Center and radio station KRTU 91.7 FM.



The series opened with a performance on September 24 that featured well-known Regency Jazz Band with the father-and-son duo George and Aaron Prado.

Local percussionist Joe Caploe and his band will perform the next live set on Thursday, October 29. Caploe is known for his vibraphone playing in the world jazz ensemble Neck N Neck and his work with the San Antonio Jazz Orchestra.

Vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will close out the series on Thursday, November 12, with a pre-recorded set from New York.

The Carver Center's mission is to provide artistic presentations that celebrate diverse cultures, with an emphasis on African and African-American heritage.

The concerts start at 7 pm and can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.

