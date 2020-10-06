No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Legendary rock guitarist and San Antonio favorite Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge FABIO NOSOTTI/CORBIS
  • Fabio Nosotti/CORBIS
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, whose eponymous quartet was a local favorite during San Antonio's hard rock heyday, has died at age 65.

Van Halen's death, which followed a lengthy battle with cancer, was announced on Twitter by his son Wolfgang.



Before the LA-based act became one of the biggest arena draws of the '80s, it was among the hard rock up-and-comers Jack Orbin's Stone City Attractions brought to town to play venues including the Convention Center Arena and Sunken Garden Theatre.

Legend has it a young and hungry Van Halen blew the drug-addled Black Sabbath off the stage during a 1978 tour stop in the Alamo City. The veteran British act parted ways with lead singer Ozzy Osbourne the following night in El Paso.

Art Villarreal, guitarist for revered local metal act SA Slayer, remembers repeatedly spinning Van Halen releases when he was honing his chops as a high schooler, marveling at the axeman's innovative use of sounds and dizzying technique.

"There were just a few albums I'd spin when I was in my formative years of playing, and one of them was that second Van Halen album," he said.

Van Halen outlasted three lead singers and led his band through decades of recording and touring. Villarreal described the guitarist as a rare trifecta: an instrumental virtuoso, a hit-making songwriter and a bona fide rockstar.

"He continued to be the standard bearer for rock guitar," Villarreal said. "He dominated the '80s. I mean, I'd put his influence up there with Hendrix."

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. EDM Drive-In Vol. 2 returns to San Antonio for four-day halloween weekend event Read More

  2. Paper Tiger apologizes for tweet that said asking about safety at live shows is a 'stupid f—king question' Read More

  3. San Antonio's Carver presenting live-streamed jazz series with regional favorites Read More

  4. San Antonio-born Christopher Cross says he was paralyzed by COVID-19, re-learning to walk Read More

  5. Act that includes $10 billion in relief for independent music venues introduced in U.S. House Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation