Wayne Holtz DJs final Friday night at closing San Antonio vegan bar and restaurant La Botanica

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wayne Holtz

This weekend is the last chance for San Antonians to get in their goodbyes to St. Mary's Strip staple La Botanica.At the beginning of October, the LGBTQ-friendly vegan restaurant and bar announced its impending closure. "We have reached the end of our building lease and have been denied a new contract. This means that La Botanica’s doors at 2911 N. St. Mary’s St will permanently close," founder and executive chef Rebel Mariposa said in a release.Tonight, San Antonio pop artist Wayne Holtz, who recently moved back to the city from LA, will spin on La Botanica's patio to close things out with a bang."If you haven’t heard, they were not given the option to renew their lease and will be closing after this weekend. While their future is uncertain, the #LaBotanica spirit will Never die, " Holtz said in a post on Instagram . "I thank @rebelmariposa and the @labotanicasa crew (past, present and future(?)) for the MANY ways they have impacted and uplifted my life and the lives of countless others, especially those of the many marginalized communities that remain underrepresented today."La Botanica's large patio-seating area will be open for dining and drinking, but those who don't feel safe dining in can still show their support by ordering meals to go. You can also keep repping La B by ordering merch online Any La Botanica fans that can't make it out tonight can get their farewells in on Saturday or Sunday, before the inclusive venue and eatery permanently closes its doors.