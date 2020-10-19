San Antonio's Nina Diaz and Chris Perez team up on new music for virtual Día de los Muertos event

click image
-
Facebook / Día de los Muertos Celebration
-
Perez and Diaz pose for a photo in the recording studio.
Iconic San Antonio musicians Nina Diaz and Chris Perez are collaborating on new music to commemorate Día de los Muertos.
In a Facebook post
Friday, Día de los Muertos Celebration revealed that Diaz of celebrated indie outfit Girl in a Coma and Perez — best known as guitarist and bandleader for his late wife Selena — are cooking up something special for its virtual event this year.
While organizers have yet to announce details, the celebration is expected to take place online Saturday, October 31.
"We know you're waiting patiently for more details so here's a little sneak peek to hold you over!" the Facebook tease
reads. "Chris Perez & Nina Diaz in the studio working on some big surprises for virtual festival. Stay tuned for more announcements!"
The post was accompanied by a pic of Diaz and Perez standing in front of a studio mixing console.
Perez elaborated in a Facebook post
of his own: "Last night...just a couple of musicians doing what musicians do....recording music!" he said.
"Had a good time last night tracking guitars for/with...singer/guitarist/solo artist/ (and most importantly) friend Nína Díaz (also of Girl In A Coma). I believe you will be able to hear the song on October 31....ooy kukúy!"
