Aaron Lewis, Raul Malo and EDM Drive-In are among this week's live music options in San Antonio

Entertainment options in San Antonio haven't fully recovered, but local venues are starting to host performances again with COVID-19 safety measures in place. We rounded up four live shows around San Antonio this week — assuming you feel safe enough to go out.A match made in nu-metal heaven, Staind frontman-turned-country-singer Aaron Lewis and Godsmack vocalist Sully Erna will descend on the Alamo City for their American Drive-In Tour. Lewis, you may remember, told a Rio Grande Valley audience last year that he “doesn’t speak Spanish. I’m American.” Not exactly the best way to win favor with South Texans.Multi-genre artist Raul Malo will ride into town a solo performance apart from his usual band, retro-twang stalwarts The Mavericks.Virtual Riot and Cash Cash headline the second installment of this locally grown, socially distanced electronic music fest. The drive-in festivities include more than just a two-day lineup of music, though. There’s also a fireworks show at the end of each night, and live theatrical performers, including stilt walkers and fire breathers, will be among the visual stimuli.This Sam’s Burger Joint mainstay tribute act will return for a show packed with clever covers of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks classics.