Aaron Lewis, Raul Malo and EDM Drive-In are among this week's live music options in San Antonio

Entertainment options in San Antonio haven't fully recovered, but local venues are starting to host performances again with COVID-19 safety measures in place. We rounded up four live shows around San Antonio this week — assuming you feel safe enough to go out.
Wednesday, October 28
Aaron Lewis & Sully Erna
A match made in nu-metal heaven, Staind frontman-turned-country-singer Aaron Lewis and Godsmack vocalist Sully Erna will descend on the Alamo City for their American Drive-In Tour. Lewis, you may remember, told a Rio Grande Valley audience last year that he “doesn’t speak Spanish. I’m American.” Not exactly the best way to win favor with South Texans. Sold out, 7 p.m., Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Friday, October 30
Raul Malo
Multi-genre artist Raul Malo will ride into town a solo performance apart from his usual band, retro-twang stalwarts The Mavericks. $30-$125, 5 p.m., John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com.
Friday, October 30-
Saturday, October 31
EDM Drive-In Vol.2: Halloween Spooktacular
Virtual Riot and Cash Cash headline the second installment of this locally grown, socially distanced electronic music fest. The drive-in festivities include more than just a two-day lineup of music, though. There’s also a fireworks show at the end of each night, and live theatrical performers, including stilt walkers and fire breathers, will be among the visual stimuli. $238.15-535.84, 7 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.
Saturday, October 31
Nightbird
This Sam’s Burger Joint mainstay tribute act will return for a show packed with clever covers of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks classics. $60-$175, 7:30 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
