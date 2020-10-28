No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

End of Days Fest brings the apocalypse to Sunset Station this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SALIVA
  • Instagram / saliva
The aptly titled End of Days Fest is about to hit San Antonio like a hurtling comet.

Headlining the two-day heavy music fest are nu-metal stalwarts Saliva, best known for their hit “Click Click Boom,” and Ellefson, the solo project of Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.



The concert also features a bevy of regional and San Antonio-based talent including metal core heavy-hitters Ammo for My Arsenal.

However, we recommend staying out of the mosh pit this time, y’all. You don’t wanna get the COVID.

$20-$250, Noon-midnight, Historic Sunset Station,1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 474-7640, sunsetstation.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Aaron Lewis, Raul Malo and EDM Drive-In are among this week's live music options in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio's Nina Diaz and Chris Perez team up on new music for virtual Día de los Muertos event Read More

  3. EDM Drive-In Vol. 2 returns to San Antonio for four-day halloween weekend event Read More

  4. San Antonio's Carver presenting live-streamed jazz series with regional favorites Read More

  5. Act that includes $10 billion in relief for independent music venues introduced in U.S. House Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation