End of Days Fest brings the apocalypse to Sunset Station this weekend
By Chris Conde
The aptly titled End of Days Fest is about to hit San Antonio like a hurtling comet.
Headlining the two-day heavy music fest are nu-metal stalwarts Saliva, best known for their hit “Click Click Boom,” and Ellefson, the solo project of Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.
The concert also features a bevy of regional and San Antonio-based talent including metal core heavy-hitters Ammo for My Arsenal.
However, we recommend staying out of the mosh pit this time, y’all. You don’t wanna get the COVID.
$20-$250, Noon-midnight, Historic Sunset Station,1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 474-7640, sunsetstation.com.
