Friday, October 30, 2020

San Antonio's Nina Diaz to perform on #iVoted Music Festival's Election Day livestream

Nina Diaz, frontwoman of beloved San Antonio indie act Girl in a Coma, was one of countless performers unable to share their art live during the pandemic.

Thankfully, livestreamed concerts, including the upcoming #iVoted music festival, in which she’s slated to perform, have been a lifeline for both musicians and fans.



The event is being billed as the largest single-day digital concert to date. Beyond Diaz, the 600 featured acts will include SA-based funk duo Cadillac Muzik and scene-boi pop group 3OH!3, best known for its 2008 bop “DONTTRUSTME.”

Free with RSVP, Tuesday, November 3, ivotedfestival.com.

