Friday, November 6, 2020
Two ways to get your country music fix in the San Antonio area this weekend
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Randy Rogers Band
If you're looking for some primo honky tonkin' to chase away your election-related stress, we've got good news: two Texas C&W mainstays are performing in San Antonio this weekend.
Randy Rogers Band
Friday, Nov. 6 - Saturday, Nov. 7
The beloved Texas country performer is returning to Floore’s for a total of four socially distanced shows. Rogers, who announced on October 28 via Twitter that his father had died from cancer, recently spoke to CMT about returning to the stage after six months off due to the pandemic. “It was like riding a bike. It was,” he said. “But it was also a little scary. So, let’s call it a very scary bike ride.” The band celebrated its 20th anniversary last month, so it’s hard to imagine the musicians taking a tumble — no matter how nervous Rogers was about getting back on the bike. $35-$150, Friday 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. (late show sold out); Saturday 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Saturday, Nov. 7
This socially distanced show will mark the 20th anniversary of the Texas country outfit’s debut album, Pearl Snaps. Boland and band are celebrating with a series of gigs all over Texas and into Kansas and Oklahoma. Makes sense they’d want to include this storied Hill Country venue as part of the jaunt. $135-$330, 7 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Gruene, live music, Hill Country, Gruene Hall, John T. Floore Country Store, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Randy Rogers Band, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.