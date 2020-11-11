No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

William Clark Green, the Dirty River Boys and more rocking out in San Antonio this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE DIRTY RIVER BOYS
  • Facebook / The Dirty River Boys
While things certainly aren't back to normal in the live music world, socially distanced shows are starting to pick back up in the San Antonio area. Here's a quick rundown of touring and local acts performing this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 13
Cory Morrow, Kylie Frey
Austin-based Red Dirt artist Morrow is playing a limited capacity show. The singer’s lengthy career has seen him walk a difficult-but-common road for musicians: from alcohol and drugs in his early career to a more sober, reflective period as he’s aged and matured. $15-$20, 7 p.m., John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — Mike McMahan



Tracy Byrd
Billed as a “very special socially distanced concert” at the Tobin Center, singer-songwriter Byrd will provide fans with an up-close look in an unusually intimate setting for someone with 13 top ten hits. The country performer’s most recent album, All-American Texan, was released in 2016. $29.50-$75, 8 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — MM

Saturday, Nov. 14
William Clark Green
Green arrives in San Antonio for an outdoor, socially distanced show that will include “extremely limited capacity.” The Red Dirt artist was born in Flint, Texas, and built a following on the strength of regional hits “It’s About Time” and “She Likes The Beatles” from 2012’s Rose Queen. $20-$100, 7 p.m., John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — MM

Dirty River Boys
Describing themselves as “everything from folk to punk,” the Dirty River Boys hail from El Paso and have a maverick musical spirit as expansive as a West Texas skyline. The quartet is comprised of multi-instrumentalists, which allows its members to execute on the diverse sound most recently heard on 2018’s Mesa Starlight. $12-$80, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — MM

Sunday, Nov. 15
Black Molly
Tribute bands are a dime a dozen, but this SA act has found a novel approach: paying homage to the proto-metal championed by trailblazing local DJ Joe Anthony. Expect to hear the requisite UFO and Budgie alongside obscurities such as Angel and Moxy, all executed by musicians with the chops to pull it off. 5 p.m., Picks Bar, 4553 N. Loop 1604 West #1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com. — Sanford Nowlin

