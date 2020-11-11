No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria to hold second music festival to benefit hospitality industry

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY CULINARIA
  • Courtesy Culinaria
San Antonio-based Culinaria is giving folks another chance to enjoy Texas music while sipping Texas wine and refilling their karma tanks by helping fellow Texans.

The restaurant-focused nonprofit will hold the second day-long music festival of its Hospitality Tour on Sunday, November 22, in New Braunfels. The tour raises funds for Texas musicians and crew members who have been unable to work amid the venue closures brought on by the pandemic.



This installment will take place at the historic Freiheit Country Store, featuring live music, guest bartenders and a silent auction.

The first event in early September raised nearly $30,000 for the foodservice community of New Braunfels, which announced the cancellation of Wurstfest 2020 due to COVID-19 corncerns. The German heritage festival typically attracts thousands of visitors and considerable economic activity.

The Hospitality Tour team will open Freiheit's doors at 2 p.m., and music gets underway a half hour later. Performers include Wade Bowen, Cody Canada, Bri Bagwell, Jamie Lin Wilson, William Beckmann, Tony Taylor and Austin Gilliam.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase for tables of four to six people only, and seating is limited. General admission and VIP tables range in price from $300 to $900.

