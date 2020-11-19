Honey Bunny, We the Kingdom and more are taking the stage in San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge
Though Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is threatening to shut bars back down
, the show is still going on. For now.
If you feel safe to check out a socially distanced performance, one of these concerts may fit the bill. As always we recommend checking out each venue's safety protocols beforehand — and using your best discretion.
Friday, November 20
Kirk Whalum
Even if they don’t recognize his name, pop fans will know Kirk Whalum as the guy who played the sax solo in Whitney Houston’s hit “I Will Always Love You.” But his legacy goes way deeper than that. Whalum isn’t just an amazing saxophone player; he’s also a gifted songwriter. Drawing influences from R&B and gospel, the Memphis-born artist has carved his own space in smooth jazz, pop, gospel and R&B. $55-$65, 8 p.m., Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Chris Conde
Honey Bunny
Sometimes performing as a four-piece, others as a two-piece, this local indie band plays on the fringes of reggae, rock and hip-hop. Singer Bridgette Norris-Sanchez’s vocals are a powerful force, and they’re rightly placed front and center. Free, 5-8 p.m., Earl Abel’s, 1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com. — Brianna Espinoza
Peso Peso
Trap music? Check. Grills? Check. Flaunting stacks of money? Check. Galveston County native Peso Peso embodies the 2020-era approach to hip-hop. While that could be read as a positive or negative depending on your take on current rap trends, he’s turned around a previous life of crime and now appears to be in it for the beats instead of the trouble. To be sure, his impressive number of online plays shows a career on the rise. What’s more, as a member of The Sauce Factory collective, he’s played a pivotal part in a regional movement uniting Black and Latino rappers and fans. $20-$40, Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/VIBESEventCenter. — BE
Blackened
If you missed Metallica’s livestreamed acoustic show, tribute act Blackened is here to fill the void. No, they’re not the band members themselves, but they’ll bust out classic hits and even throw in a few of those signature James Hetfield “yeahs.” Support comes from the all-around cover band Re:Verb Radio. Free, 8:30 p.m., Aquaduck Beer Garden, 9214 Espada Road, (210) 600-3280, facebook.com/theaquaducksa. — BE
Timothy Israel
San Antonio-based singer Timothy Israel captures the lighter side of life through his inspirational lyrics, upbeat rhythms, indie-style acoustic guitars and light-touched voice. $10, 5 p.m., The Reggae Bar, 826 San Pedro Ave., (210) 772-9891, facebook.com/The-Reggae-Bar-165782436810659. — BE
Saturday, November 21
Mike Mains & The Branches
This band hails from Michigan, but by listening to their music you’d think they live inside an indie film about a romance between two quirky souls who wear rolled up jeans, read Hemingway and live at the local coffee shop. Free, 9:30 p.m., The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Unit 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com/san-antonio. — BE
Los #3 Dinners
No, you’re not reading a menu for tonight’s supper, that’s the name of the long-running garage band whose original songs are full of humorous observations about “livin’ and lovin’ in the Alamo town.” Free, 8 p.m., Sanchos Cantina & Cocina, 628 Jackson St., (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com. — BE
We the Kingdom
Comprised of a group of songwriters that have penned music for huge contemporary Christian acts including Chris Tomlin and David Crowder, We the Kingdom produces a charming sound that lands somewhere between folk, country and indie rock. While the songwriting is certainly approachable and poppy, varied dynamics and textures keep things interesting — potentially even to folks who aren’t normally down with contemporary Christian music. And, if nothing else, it’s good to see more concerts returning to the now socially distanced Tobin. $25-$65, 7 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — CC
