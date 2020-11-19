No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Linda Ronstadt Reminisces About Collaborating with Flaco Jiménez, Performing in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 8:53 AM

click to enlarge SHOUT STUDIOS
  • Shout Studios
Legendary artist Linda Ronstadt has worked with various musicians – from Dolly Parton to Johnny Cash to Frank Zappa – during her acclaimed career.

She collaborated with iconic San Antonio musician Flaco Jiménez for a cover of the ranchera song “El Puente Roto” (“The Broken Bridge”) on his eighth studio album, 1992’s Partners. Jiménez also recorded songs with Dwight Yoakam, Emmylou Harris, Stephen Stills and others.



“I love [Flaco],” Ronstadt said during an interview earlier this month for the new documentary Linda and the Mockingbirds. “He’s just an amazing musician and a real character. I liked working with him.”


In Linda and the Mockingbirds, Ronstadt, who is of Mexican ancestry on her father’s side, takes a road trip to Mexico with Los Cenzontles (The Mockingbirds), a young Mexican-American song and dance troupe from California. Specifically, they traveled to the small town of Banámichi in Sonora where Ronstadt’s grandfather was raised. In 1987, Ronstadt released Canciones de Mi Padre, an album of traditional Mexican folk songs. Today, it is still the best-selling non-English-language album in U.S. music history.

“Both being from near the border, [Flaco and I] had a lot in common,” she said. “I love that Norteño kind of music. I didn’t have it on my record, but I pushed it in that direction just so I could get a chance to work with Flaco.”


In 2013, Ronstadt revealed that she had a neurodegenerative disease, which would later be diagnosed as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a disorder similar to Parkinson's. Although she had already stopped performing in front of audiences, she officially announced her retirement after decades of performing rock, country, folk and Mexican music across the globe.

With as many cities Ronstadt has visited over the years, she said she has always kept San Antonio close to her heart. She performed the last concert of her career at the Municipal Auditorium, now the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, on November 7, 2009.

“San Antonio is a special place to me,” she said. “It’s one of the first shows where I performed Canciones de Mi Padre and it’s the last show I performed as a singer.”

Linda and the Mockingbirds is available on VOD platforms.
A portion of this article first ran at Remezcla.com.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Gifting Back: Nine San Antonio nonprofits worth supporting this holiday season
Birria Bandwagon: San Antonio’s flood of new birria options offer varied interpretations of the Mexican stew
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio native Noël Wells releases disco-pop cover of Bill Withers’ song ‘Lovely Day’ Read More

  2. Trans-Siberian Orchestra replaces in-person holiday tour with livestreamed concert next month Read More

  3. San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria to hold second music festival to benefit hospitality industry Read More

  4. San Antonio's 'What Will It Take' campaign taps local musicians to help slow spread of COVID-19 Read More

  5. William Clark Green, the Dirty River Boys and more rocking out in San Antonio this weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation