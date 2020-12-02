Bump to Texas-based artists with Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass livestream

click to enlarge Courtesy of Red Bull

Red Bull supposedly gives you wings, but this year they’re also bringing music straight to your home with their second annual Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass music festival.The fizzy, caffeinated livestreamed event is set to take place over three weeks from five different cities in the nation — Miami, the Bay Area, Austin, New York and L.A. — from December 4-19, in celebration of Latin-inspired American bass music across the United States.The Austin portion runs from December 10-12 and will feature Texas-based artists and producers such as DJ and music producer Maceo Plex from Dallas, founder and director of Austin-based creative studio Las Cruxes Veronica Ortuño and eight DJs from the Austin-based collective Peligrosa, which includes nu-cumbia pioneer El Dusty and Orión Garcia.As another streaming event to add to the list, this one highlights local Texas artistry that you can support — and bump to.