No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Bump to Texas-based artists with Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass livestream

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF RED BULL
  • Courtesy of Red Bull
Red Bull supposedly gives you wings, but this year they’re also bringing music straight to your home with their second annual Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass music festival.

The fizzy, caffeinated livestreamed event is set to take place over three weeks from five different cities in the nation — Miami, the Bay Area, Austin, New York and L.A. — from December 4-19, in celebration of Latin-inspired American bass music across the United States.



The Austin portion runs from December 10-12 and will feature Texas-based artists and producers such as DJ and music producer Maceo Plex from Dallas, founder and director of Austin-based creative studio Las Cruxes Veronica Ortuño and eight DJs from the Austin-based collective Peligrosa, which includes nu-cumbia pioneer El Dusty and Orión Garcia.

As another streaming event to add to the list, this one highlights local Texas artistry that you can support — and bump to.

Free, 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, December 10-11, 6 p.m. Saturday, December 12, redbullmusic.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
With Texas in a budget crisis, the GOP-controlled Lege may not be in the mood to do anything but cut
Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-born Megan Thee Stallion disowns the Alamo City in GQ interview Read More

  2. San Antonio native Noël Wells releases disco-pop cover of Bill Withers’ song ‘Lovely Day’ Read More

  3. Trans-Siberian Orchestra replaces in-person holiday tour with livestreamed concert next month Read More

  4. San Antonio's 'What Will It Take' campaign taps local musicians to help slow spread of COVID-19 Read More

  5. Linda Ronstadt Reminisces About Collaborating with Flaco Jiménez, Performing in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation