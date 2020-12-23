Selena to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

click to enlarge
Selena is among the slate of artists that will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Recording Academy at the 2021 Grammys in January, MySA reports
.
Along with the Queen of Tejano, musicians including Salt-N-Pepa, Talking Heads, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton and Marilyn Horne will each receive a Special Merit Award during the 63rd annual event, scheduled for January 31, 2021.
According to the Recording Academy, the award recognizes "performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording."
"The Queen of Tejano, Selena became a household name not long after her career took off in the 1980s," the Recording Academy said in its announcement
of the upcoming award recipients.
"Her 1993 album, Live
, won Best Mexican-American Album at the 36th Annual GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time a female Tejano artist won the category. Though her life was tragically cut short in 1995, Selena's crossover album, the posthumously released Dreaming Of You
, sold 175,000 copies on the day of its release, a then-record for a female vocalist."
