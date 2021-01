San Antonio’s Jazz, TX to reopen February 2 after months-long closure

click image Instagram / jazz_texas

Doc Watkins and his Quartet are back.The jazz act that headlined popular venue Jazz, TX will once again welcome guests to the swanky subterranean venue, according to a social media announcement Thursday . The live music spot inside the Pearl temporarily closed in October for repairs but is now set to reopen Tuesday, February 2.To commemorate its return, the Jazz, TX kitchen and bar staff have created brand new food and drink menus, according to the Tock reservation page managed by the venue.Online reservations are available for parties of one to six people, requiring pre-payment of $50 per person, according to online details. Those interested have to act fast, however, since some time slots for the 14-show run have already sold out as of press time Tuesday.