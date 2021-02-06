No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 06, 2021 Music » SA Sound

Email
Print
Share

Let's jazz up our Black History Month with some cannabis 

By
Louis Armstrong was fond of the leaf. - LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
  • Library of Congress
  • Louis Armstrong was fond of the leaf.
For better and mostly for worse, due to prohibition and the War on Drugs and more, marijuana has been tied to communities of color. But there is one shining example of marijuana being a huge positive influence: jazz. 

Jazz has been recognized as America's only original art form. While that shining light emerged as a melding of African and European music (and a Spanish tinge), it was definitely percolated in communities on the darker sides of town. And many of them were smoking what later became known as "jazz cigarettes."



Take New Orleans, for instance. Louis Armstrong, the first American jazz superstar, used marijuana. Jelly Roll Morton, who falsely claimed that he had invented jazz, started playing in sin palaces where sex, alcohol, marijuana, drugs, and gambling ruled as a teenager. He lived in them after getting kicked out of his grandmother's home, and his music is riddled with sly references the goings on in those houses. 

This is not to say that every jazz musician gets high, but a lot of the most influential musicians who set the early standards did. 

New Orleans was also an big entry point for marijuana and users into the United States. Caribbean immigrants largely entered the country through New Orleans and in the early 1900s brought their weed with them. New Orleans became a favored spot for sailors passing through, and the party was on. 

The point is that jazz as we know it was nurtured in an environment where marijuana was common and legal. National prohibition of marijuana didn't start until 1937. Jazz happened 25 to 30 years earlier. This is not to say that jazz would not have happened without the weed, though it may have been different. 

To be fair many in blues, rock, hip-hop, reggae, and more have carried the banner. Snoop Dog turned it into an art form. But none of them has been declared America's only original art form. 

Jazz is... and as I said, those folks was getting high.


This piece first appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More SA Sound »

Trending

Chinese New Year makes a perfect excuse to explore San Antonio’s Asian noodle offerings
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou’s take on classic French dining is both contemporary and commendable
The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait
Glitter Political: San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea ‘Vocab’ Sanderson wields plus-size influence
Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in SA Sound

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio experimental metal band Grasshopper Lies Heavy drops new ambient release Read More

  2. The first new release in 12 years by San Antonio rockers the Psychoholics was worth the wait Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall under scrutiny after video appears to show huge concert crowd Read More

  4. Netflix’s six-part rock en español docuseries sparks fierce debates, offers valuable history lessons Read More

  5. Remembering 'Blue' Gene Tyranny, a San Antonio-born composer who worked with Iggy Pop and others Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation