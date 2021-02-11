No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Lengthy Bandcamp article praises San Antonio's rich and expanding alt-country scene

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose has become ground zero for San Antonio's alt-county scene. - OSCAR MORENO
  • Oscar Moreno
  • St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose has become ground zero for San Antonio's alt-county scene.
Looks like Bandcamp is picking up on something San Antonio music fans have known for a while now: our city's burgeoning alt-country scene is a wellspring of creativity.

The music-streaming site on Wednesday posted a lengthy primer on the rootsy and rollicking scene that's grown up around St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose. The club opened in late 2018, quickly emerging as SA's ground zero for indie performers who mix a little grit into their twang.



Bandcamp's piece serves up a sampler of sound files from seven solid local performers including "Born in San Antone" hitmaker Garrett T. Capps (who also happens to co-own the Lonesome Rose), Grammy-winning conjunto act Los Texmaniacs, singer-songwriter Kathryn Legendre and pioneering country-punk outfit Hickoids.

click to enlarge Los Texmaniacs - COURTESY OF LOS TEXMANIACS
  • Courtesy of Los Texmaniacs
  • Los Texmaniacs
Along with a nod to Shotgun House Records — it's "evolved into Lonesome Rose’s de facto house label," the article notes — the piece wisely acknowledges the Alamo City's long history of shaking up diverse musical influences into a unique sonic cocktail.

"It’s never been odd to see bands mixing country music, polkas, and Tejano at dancehalls and honky-tonks in San Antonio," Daniel Rosen, owner of Shotgun House and a co-owner of the Lonesome Rose, told Bandcamp. "They come from the same place within cultures that were right next to each other."

